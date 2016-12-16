Judokas celebrate grading success

Members of Skegness and Seathorne Judo clubs attended an area grading at Gainsborough Leisure Centre - with each member moving up to at least one grade higher.

The full results were: Juveniles (under eight years) - Ethan Warhurst (red 1 white), David Spawage (red 3 white), Borys Chojnacky (red 2 yellow, an increase of 3 complete grades after winning all his contests all by ippon); Juniors - Swayle Gillett (white 3 yellow), Nicole Meese (yellow), Bradley Meese (yellow 1 orange), Jake Meese and Thomas Lemmon (yellow 2 orange).

For information about either judo club, call Mark Mason on 01754 899364 or Malcolm Sawyer on 01754 763977.

Alternatively, log on to skegnessjudo.com.

The club welcomes any new members aged five years upwards.