Judoka of the Month award for Bradley

Bradley Meese has been named Skegness and Seathorne Judo Club’s Judoka of the Month.
This has been awarded for Bradley’s continued improvement and a fantastic result at the recent competition where he was unbeaten and took the gold medal.
Bradley received a club training top, sponsored by Fresh Fitness of Skegness, presented by club Sensei Mark Mason.
For information about the club, visit www.skegnessjudo.co.uk
