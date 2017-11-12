Judoka of the Month award for Bradley

Bradley Meese has been named Skegness and Seathorne Judo Club’s Judoka of the Month.

This has been awarded for Bradley’s continued improvement and a fantastic result at the recent competition where he was unbeaten and took the gold medal.

Bradley received a club training top, sponsored by Fresh Fitness of Skegness, presented by club Sensei Mark Mason.

For information about the club, visit www.skegnessjudo.co.uk