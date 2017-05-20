Judo club aces scoop six medals

Skegness and Seathorne Judo club members entered an age competition held at Gainsborough Leisure centre.

In a well-attended competition, more than 90 entrants in total, local competitors performed fantastically well, returning with a total of six medals.

The star performer on the day was Grace Ramsden, who never lost a contest to win the gold medal in her first competition.

Also competing for the first time was Lily Moss, who only lost one contest to take the silver medal.

Warren Grace took the silver in his category, narrowly losing out in the final.

Katie Marsden had another great competition and was ahead on points in the final with only 30 seconds remaining, only to lose when her opponent threw her for ippon.

Katie was awarded the silver medal.

Nicole Meese, one of the youngest and smallest in her category, fought tenaciously, winning several bouts and finishing with the bronze medal.

Twelve-year-olds Ethan Steele and Lewis Grace fought in the under 14 age group against opponents much bigger.

Ethan managed to take the bronze medal and Lewis performed admirably against such opposition.

Bradley and Jake Meese and Jacobi Wellbourne also competed.

For more information about either judo club, ring Mark Mason on 01754 899364 or Malcolm Sawyer on 01754 763977.