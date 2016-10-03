JU-JITSU: Skegness club promotes juniors

Cobra Ju-Jitsu have promoted eight of their junior members into the senior group as they gained their new award of junior-senior yellow belt 8th kyu.

Senior Sensei Nick Preston presented the certicates and belts to Connor Jupp, Elliot Coldwell, Jacob Coxford-Hawkins, Ashton Revill, Leah Revill, Mason Scarlett, Sarah Bradbrook and Rianna Hall (not pictured ).

The Cobra Ju-Jitsu Club meets on Fridays in Studio Two of the Lisa Jay Stage Institute, Grosvenor Road, Skegness. Juniors train from 6.30pm-7.30pm and seniors from 7.35pm-9.15pm.

For more information call Sensei Nick Preston on 07923 366 210.