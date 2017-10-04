Jessop leads way

Four Skegness Coasters took part in the Lincoln Half Marathon this weekend.

The 13.1-mile race, which starts and finishes at the Lincolnshire Showground, follows a route along the Fossdyke Canal and through the Brayford Wharf, before heading uphill towards the castle and cathedral, returning to finish at the showground.

Martin Jessop clocked 1:59.44, followed by Nathan Fisher 2:07.54, Ian Bailey 1:17.10 and Elly Rutherford 2:30.26.

It was Elly’s first half marathon.

She said: “It was a wet and windy start to a very well-organised race.

“There was excellent support from the organisers, marshals and residents of Lincoln along the route and some great scenery going through the grounds of Lincoln castle.”

Carole Tumber and Sue Smith recently ran the Nottingham Marathon.

This was Sue’s sixth marathon and she finished in an impressive 4:32, achieving a new PB, while Carole completed her first marathon in 5:16.41.

Nathan Fisher and Rachel Shinn were busy running the Rother Valley 5K-10K event.

Nathan finished his 10K race in 57.33 and Rachel Shinn ran through the 5K finish line in 33.15.

Coasters Benjamin Peel and Jackie Rhodes competed in the Lincolnshire Wolds Tough 10, organised by Caistor Running Club.

Benjamin clocked 1:36 and Jackie 1:42.

Danny Evison, known for his adventurous streak, participated in the Airfield Anarchy: The Last Stand, a tough 10K obstacle and mud run which takes place on Winthorpe Airfield in Newark.

Danny completed the challenge in 1:47.

The Coasters’ free Couch 2 5K course is now in full swing.

Members have just completed week two of the course and are progressing brilliantly.

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at 6.30pm at The Welcome Inn, Skegness.