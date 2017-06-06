Jason is top senior

Skegness and District Running Club member Jason Stainton was celebrating after taking to the track in the Humberside League on Saturday.

Competing at Hull, he gained a season’s best result and was first senior (fourth overall) in the 800m with a time of 2.19s.

Woodhall Spa’s 10k road race once again brought out a strong contingent of SADRC members, with 54 runners out on the flat course in the sunshine on Sunday, the largest turnout for a club at this year’s event.

The club celebrated many personal best results, first timers and comebacks.

Dave Coughlan (1:15.35) and Maurice Tompkins (1:19.32) are taking part in the club’s latest beginners course in Boston and took to 10k with impressive results.

Mark Sands was first male club member home to take first place in the M45 category in 35.05.

The first Female to complete the 10k course for SADRC was Emma Marshall-Telfer, who ran as pacer for Martin Chapman to a 48.38 finish.

Also achieving her sub 50-minute goal, with some help from fellow club members Angela Thompson and Graham Ireland, was Sarah Coupland in 49.33.

Jimmy and Emma-Jean Hearn completed their fourth 10k race in the 10 race Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All series, this time on a hot and hilly course in Burnley.

Jimmy completed in 53.48 and Emma-Jean crossed the line in 1:02.05.