Jarvis strikes gold in Slovakia

Tom Jarvis played a leading role as England defeated Germany to win the Slovakian Junior Open team gold medal.

The Skegness teenager featured alongside Luke Savill, Josh Bennett and Matt Leete, a squad which was seeded second.

He had a 100 per cent record in the competition, playing in two of the three group matches as well as the 3-1 quarter-final win over Czech Republic and the 3-0 victory over Hungary in the semis as England reached the final, against top seeds Germany.

After Savill had defeated Tobias Hippler in the opening match, Jarvis put England firmly in control with a 3-1 (11-9, 11-3, 9-11, 11-9) victory over Cedric Meissner.

Bennett was beaten by Kay Stumper, but Jarvis then sunk Hippler – the highest-ranked player at the tournament - 3-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7) to seal gold.

But there was disappointment in the singles for the 17-year-old, who now trains full-time in Sweden.

Seeded second, he reached the quarter-finals with no alarms, but was beaten 4-1 (9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6) by Tibor Spanik of Slovakia.

In the doubles, Leete and Jarvis were seeded second but were beaten 3-1 (12-10, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4) in the quarter-finals by Markus Tonkovic and Jakub Zelinka, also of the host nation.