Jarvis signs off by retaining junior table tennis title

Tom Jarvis ended his domestic junior career by retaining his singles title at the Cadet & Junior National Championships.

The 17-year-old Skegness athlete got the better of second seed Matt Leete, from Grantham, in the final by a 4-2 (4-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5) margin.

Jarvis’ passage to the final had not been all routine, needing five sets against Ethan Walsh and six against Samuel Kwan in the earlier rounds, before ending the run of surprise package Artur Caltabiano in the semi-finals, again in five sets.

The champion, who now trains full time in Sweden as he bids to forge a professional career, said: “I didn’t feel at my best today and I really had to battle through all my singles matches – no one was easy.

“But even though I wasn’t at my best level, my head was strong and helped me to get through the day.

“I’m happy to win the singles, it’s the best way to finish my junior career in England.”

There was a surprise for Jarvis and partner Luke Savill in the Junior Boys’ Doubles, however, as the top seeds were knocked out in the first round by James Smith and Ethan Walsh, who won 3-2 (14-12, 9-11, 5-11, 11-4, 11-6) on their way to winning the silver medal.

Jarvis’ fellow Skegness player Darcie Proud was pleased to bag a doubles silver medal.

Playing alongside Alice Dillon for the first time, they defeated second seeds Jasmin Wong and Ruby Chan and 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8) in the Cadet Girls’ Doubles semi-finals, to set up a meeting with top seeds Charlotte Bardsley & Megan Gidney in the final.

That proved a bridge too far as their opponents, who were also the top two seeds in the singles, took the title with a 3-0 (13-11, 11-5, 11-6) victory.

Proud said: “We played quite well considering we’ve never played together before.

“We weren’t expecting to get anywhere, so we’re really pleased.”

In the team event, Proud was part of the Ackworth team, alongside Wong and Chan, which reached the final, losing to Burton Uxbridge.

In the Cadet Singles, Proud reached the quarter-finals where she faced fourth seed Wong and was beaten 4-2 (14-12, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-8).