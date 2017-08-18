Jarvis ready for Euro best

Tom Jarvis is ready to take on the cream of Europe as England hosts a major international tournament next month.

The 17-year-old Skegness athlete will line up in the junior boys’ (under 18) category at the Europe Youth Top 10 from September 8-10.

The event sees the top 10 in the European rankings play each other in a round-robin format, with the champion being the athlete who records most victories.

Jarvis qualified as number seven seed for the event at Worcester Arena.

The tournament has previously been won by some of the giants of the European game, including English number one Paul Drinkhall and London Olympics singles bronze medallist Dimitrij Ovtcharov, of Germany.

Jarvis goes into the tournament on the back of reaching the quarter-finals at the European Youth Championships, where he was defeated by Romania’s Cristian Pletea, who will be the top seed in Worcester.

Jarvis said: “It’s the most prestigious European tournament there is for my age group.

“It will be nice to play in England with a home crowd and hopefully that will help me play better.

“I’ll be trying to follow on from a good European Youths and it would be good to get revenge over Pletea – but all the players there are good players.”