Jarvis reaches the Euro quarter-finals

Have your say

Tom Jarvis reached the singles quarter-finals and helped England to ninth in the team event at the European Youth Championships in Portugal.

The Skegness table tennis player was seeded eighth for the junior boys’ singles and started with a routine 4-0 (11-5, 13-11, 11-3, 11-5) win over Markus Tonkovic of Slovakia in the last 64.

He then beat Macedonia’s Andrei Putuntica 4-2 (11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8) and Abdullah Talha Yigenler of Turkey 4-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-5) to set up a quarter-final against top seed Cristian Pletea of Romania.

Although Jarvis performed well, Pletea was on top form to record a 4-1 (11-7, 12-10, 5-11, 11-2, 12-10) victory.

He reached the final, where he was beaten by fourth seed Ioannis Sgouropoulos of Greece.

In the team event, Jarvis won 11 of his 12 matches as England – also represented by Luke Savill, Matt Leete and Josh Bennett – beat top seeds France in the group stage and went on to top the group.

But they had a tough draw against Sweden in the last 16 and were defeated 3-2, leaving them to play for positions 9-16.

And victories over Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia ensured they finished in the highest position they could.

In the mixed doubles, Jarvis and Denise Payet were beaten 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-6) in their first match by Anton Kotov and Anastasia Kolish of Russia.

In the boys’ doubles, Jarvis and Leete lost 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-7) in the first round to Patrik Juhasz and Norbert Nagy of Hungary.