Jarvis named in Euro Championships squad

Skegness ace Tom Jarvis has been named in the England squad for the European Championships, which begin in Luxembourg today (Wednesday).

The 17-year-old will compete alongside Rio Olympian Sam Walker, David McBeath and Helshan Weerasinghe.

England qualified for the second-tier Challenge Division and have rested their top two players, Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford.

They face group matches against the Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland.

Table Tennis England Head of Talent and Performance Simon Mills said it was time to give Jarvis his chance: “We have taken the decision to rest Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford and to blood Tom and Helshan, both with an eye on their personal development and on England’s future.