Jarvis causes upset to win Worlds group

Tom Jarvis caused a minor upset to win his qualifying group at the World Junior Championships in Cape Town.

The Skegness youngster, who turned 17 the day before the event, was ranked 46th at the event and second in his group of four.

But he came from 3-1 down to beat the group’s top seed, 34th-ranked Truls Moregard of Sweden, 4-3 (6-11, 12-14, 11-6, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-3).

Added to 4-0 victories over both Gustavo Kodama of Brazil (11-9, 11-4, 11-9, 11-4) and Benjamin Gould of Australia (12-10, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7), it meant Jarvis, who now trains full-time in Sweden, topped his group.

He was drawn against 24th seed Chien-Tu Huang of Taipei in the first knockout round – the last 64 – but could not quite get a foothold in the match as he was beaten 4-2 (12-14, 11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4).

In the mixed doubles, Jarvis -who travelled as a reserve with the GB men’s team for the Olympic Games in Brazil - partnered Bruna Takahashi of Brazil and they won their first round match against Azeez Solanke of Nigeria & Algeria’s Malissa Nasri 3-0 (14-12, 11-9, 11-8).

That put them into the last 32, where they were then beaten by fourth seeds Yuki Matsuyama & Hina Hayata of Japan 3-0 (12-10, 11-9, 11-7).