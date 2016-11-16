Jane crosses borders to complete Niagara Marathon

Skegness Coasters’ Jane Upsall participated in the Niagara Falls International Marathon, one of the few marathons to start and finish in different countries.

The challenging race starts at 10am in Buffalo, New York, and ends at Niagara Falls, over the Canadian border.

Jane finished in 5 hrs, 52 mins and 14 secs.

She was placed 888th overall rom a field of 4,600 athletes.

Jane commented: “It howled a gale and threw it down with rain for quite a bit of the race, but nothing could detract from the amazing scenery and views along the way, a once in a lifetime experience.”

Jane also decided to complete the race to raise money for Helping Lincolnshire Poundies, a charity that helps abandoned dogs from council pounds by funding vet care, finding rescue spaces and finding forever homes for these in-need animals.

If you would like to sponsor Jane, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jane-upsall

The Rockingham 10 - a 10-mile race which takes runners on 3.5 laps of Europe’s fastest racing circuit - saw Coaster Mark Harvey take part.

From a field of 237 finishers, Mark completed the fast, flat route in a time of 1 hr 05 mins 58 secs, placing 29th.

Neil Mitchell clocked 1 hr 06 mins 32 secs, placing 33rd.

Neil stated: “It was a good race despite the poor weather conditions, I would definitely recommend it.”

The Original Poppy Run was held this weekend in Boston, starting from The Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Three enthusiastic Coasters took part in the five-mile race.

Martin Jessop came 33rd in a time of 41 mins 45 secs, Sharon Houghton came 75th in a time of 54 mins 17 secs and Anita Ullyatt came 90th in a time of 64 mins 41 secs.

The annual event raises funds for the Royal British Legion.

Skegness Coasters caters for all abilities and meets every Tuesday at The Welcome Inn from 6.30pm.

