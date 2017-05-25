It’s Wayne’s World in oche showpiece

Skegness Darts League

Cricket Club enjoyed a 9-3 victory over Division Two rivals Red Arrows in the Knockout Cup quarter-finals.

Division One champions Seaview Next Tuesday took on Seaview Raiders, and ran out comfortable 12-0 winners, dropping only one leg all night.

Rise of ASMs were away to Ex Service Cobras, and came away with a 10-2 win.

A cracking game saw Liberal Lads and Red Lion take their contest to the wire.

Locked at 3-3 after the singles, the match up was perfectly set up for a thrilling finish.

And as both teams took one of the opening pairs each, it was 5-5 going into the final pairs in an all-or-nothing shootout.

It was Scott Smith and partner David Middleton who held their nerve to give the Red Lion the 7-5 victory.

The two semi-finals and final will be held at the Ex Service Club this Friday, with players requested to be there for the draw at 7.45pm, ahead of an 8pm start.

The presentation night will take place on Friday, June 23 at the WMC, with three-time and current ladies’ champion Lisa Ashton in attendance.

The Highwayman Money Matches took place at the weekend where six best-of-11 matches matches saw the winners pick up £60 per victory.

And in front of a packed pub first up was Chris Butler versus Spencer Davis.

Chris didn’t play badly but he ended up on the wrong end of a 6-0 result as Spencer threw some inspired darts, averaging 21.47.

There were only three higher averages, and only two players hit more scores over 100, and Spencer did that in only six legs.

Wayne Clarke was trailing Mark Kirby 5-3, but Wayne had other ideas and battled back to win 6-5 with an average of 20.23.

Chris Simpson walked on to Ken Dodd’s Happiness for his match against Darrell Webb, giving tickling sticks out to the audience.

Chris hit the night’s first 180 on his way to a 6-3 win.

Carl Abbiss and Brad Martin were next on - and winning 6-1 with seven tons or better and a 180, with the night’s highest average of 24.41 - was Carl Abbiss.

The penultimate game of the evening was a battle of the walk-ons.

Wayne Burles came on to the Wayne’s World theme on a scooter, doing tricks and having the audience in fits of laughter.

Not to be outdone, Mr Benidorm, Steven Emsen came on to the Kaiser Chiefs’ I Predict A Riot, and had the entire crowd singing along.

Wayne proved to be top dog as he hit eight 100-pluses and a 180 on his way to a 6-1 victory.

The final game of the night was the highly-anticipated clash between Scott Smith and Mark Gray.

And in a game which had everything, including two 180s each, it was Scott that had the edge winning 6-4 with an average of 22.00.

Mark hit 22.51.