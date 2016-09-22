It’s singles night

William Hill Darts League action took a side step this week as competitors took part in the divisional singles events.

Division Two teams met at the Ex Service Club, with those from Division One taking part at the New Park Club.

At the Park Club nine players lined up.

The first semi-final saw an all 501s affair as Liam Simms did battle with Pete Evans.

Pete narrowly took the important final leg to make the final.

The second semi saw Lee Yates, the Arctic Monkeys’ only representative, take on and beat Liam Clarke from the Red Lion.

In a very tense final it was Pete who just edged things to claim the title.

At the Ex Service, 15 players took to the oche, a fair turnout as there are only four teams in this league.

Some good darts were thrown, and the odd surprise was thrown up.

The biggest shock of the night was Chris Butler with his win over Darrell Webb, to move him into the semi-final, where he found Ian Chamberlain waiting.

Ian proved too strong.

The other semi saw Ray Bettison take on Steven Emsen, and Ray proved a tough nut to crack as he moved into the final, making it an all Cobras event.

It was fitting that the champions of this division should also battle out the divisional singles.

On this occasion it was to be Ian Chamberlain who came out on top, beating his teammate to the title.

Pro-Am Qualifier

This week will see the penultimate Pro-Am Qualifier at the Ex Service.

It takes the form of a last man standing event, limited to 32 players.

The winner will line up with as pros in the doubles event on November 6.

Pros and their event sponsors who will be taking part are: Colin Osborne (www.thequeensskegness.co.uk), Dean Winstanley (Just Cuts), Kyle Anderson (Windy’s Cafe), TBC (William Hill), Wes Newton (Batemans Brewery), James Wilson (Seaview Pub), Devon Petersen (Sweep Solutions), Robbie Green (Home Style Outlet) and Mc Mark Waters (DS Trophies).

Winter League

The Winter League will have 18 teams competing in two divisions.

Fixtures are being printed and matches will start on October 28 with a Lowe versus Bristow qualifier at the Liberal Club.

Fun Bus

BDO star Tony O’Shea will be the guest on the Fun Bus on December 18.

Silverback will hop on board and take part in oche action at Seaview, the Red Lion, Burgh, Wainfleet Social and the Ex Service Club.

Tickets, including three buffets, cost £10.

For details call Chris Fletcher on 07789 405 588.