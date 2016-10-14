It’s official... Hicky is a star

Peter Hickman can officially call himself a star after recording his fourth Stars at Darley title.

The Willoughby rider won the event for the third time in as many years at Darley Moor on Sunday, smashing the outright lap record in the process.

On the JG Speedfit Kawasaki he rides in the British Superbike championship, Hicky took pole position and led the first of two races from lights to flag.

He was never troubled by Richard Cooper, who was second, and cruised to victory with an advantage of 1.35 seconds over Cooper, setting the fastest lap and a new outright record with a time of 52.40s – 102 88.mph on lap seven.

The 29-year-old Lincolnshire ace got a bad start in race two and was fourth for the first half.

When Cooper took the lead, Hickman went from fourth to second in two laps and followed Cooper home.

When the two results were added together Hickman was declared the victor on aggregate time.

“I am delighted to have won the title again,” he said.

“It was not without its problems, though, as we had to change the engine between qualifying and the first race.

“The boys worked hard and just got it finished as we were called to the grid, so no time to check if all was ok.

“But it must have been because Doris just went so well and we were never troubled.

“I have gone faster than ever before; after riding under lap record time in qualifying I actually broke the outright lap record during the race.

“The second race was not so good.

“So that’s four times I have won the title now, in 2012 on a Kawasaki and then 2014, 15, 16 and with different manufacturers, Honda, BMW and now Kawasaki.”

Hickman is now turning his attention back to the final round of the British Superbike Championship.

He added: “We now move on to Brands Hatch at the weekend for the final round of BSB.

“We have three races, one Saturday and the usual two on Sunday and my aim is to get some good results to enable me to win the Riders Cup.

“I am not that far away, just nine points, so it’s not impossible.”

Free practice on Friday is at 10.15am and 3.15pm with a final free session on Saturday at 9am.

The three stage qualifying session takes place at 11.05am on Saturday, the results of which set the grid for the start of the first 20-lap race later in the day at 3.45pm.

There is a short warm-up on Sunday morning at 10pm ahead of race two on Sunday at 1.15.

The final race of the season, which will determine the new champion, is at 4pm on Sunday followed by the championship presentation.