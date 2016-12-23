It’s nearly all uphill for the Coasters in Bolsover

Three Skegness Coasters took part in the Bolsover 10K in Derbyshire.

The race, which is organised by North Derbyshire Running Club, boasts a tough, undulating terrain.

The course started and finished at Bolsover School on a cold and windy morning.

Once the race was underway everyone warmed up very quickly.

After the initial run through the streets, the race continued onto country roads before looping back into the town again.

Julie Hawkesford stated: “It seemed to be all uphill, not much down.

“However, the views were amazing and the marshals were great which made the race enjoyable all in all.

“At the end we received an impressive long-sleeved, finisher’s top.”

Michael Hawkesford clocked 56:52, Julie Hawkesford 58:31 and Les Arrowsmith 1:12:43.

On the same Sunday, Neil Mitchell placed 17 th in the brand new Tinsel Turbary Trail Run – a seven-mile trail run at Epworth and Haxey Turbary.

The route is marked out with Christmas tinsel which runners follow to the finish line, where they are met with mulled wine, a mince pie, a special commemorative medal and a Christmas-themed T-shirt.

Neil finished in 53:16.

Several Coasters, their children, family and friends joined in with the merry fun of the annual Skegness Santa Fun Run organised by Skegness Rotary and Fresh Fitness, among others.

Rebecca Porter commented: “It is always an enjoyable run with a community feel to it – it gives you the festive feel-good factor.

Nathan Fisher and Rachel Shinn participated in the Lincoln Santa Fun Run on the same day.

On Sunday, members Neil Mitchell, Mark Harvey and Craig Tarrant, along with friends, challenged themselves to run from sunrise (08:09) to sundown (15:42) on the shortest day of the year.

In total they ran an impressive 35.2 miles.

Starting from Skegness, they ran along the east coast up to Sutton-On- Sea.

From there they ran towards Sandilands, through Huttoft, Cumberworth and Sloothsby, before heading towards Skegness and finishing their solstice run at Skegness Pier.

