“It’s been the goal all my life!” Turner prepares for more European Tour Q School

Ashton Turner is hoping to take on some of golf’s biggest names next year after easing his way into the penultimate round of qualifying for the European Tour.

The Alford golfer turned professional in September and came through the first stage of qualifying school last week.

After four rounds, Turner finished joint-third at Frilford Heath to comfortably book his place in the next round at the Lumine Golf and Beach Club, near Barcelona, starting on Friday, November 4.

“The standard will get better and better at every stage, but I played well all week,” Turner said.

“I didn’t putt brilliantly but did enough to get through.”

In Spain he will join a 100-strong international field all vying for a top 20 finish and a place in the Tour School final which will take place a week later at the PGA Catalunya Resort.

There the top 25 players and ties will earn a coveted European Tour card, while the rest of the finalists will gain a place on the second tier Challenge Tour.

“The main aim is to get on the European Tour as quickly as I can so I’d like to do that straightaway,” he added.

“There’s a lot of competition, but at the end of the day, someone’s go to do it so I’ve just got to hope I have a good week and it’s me.”

The decision to take the plunge and make golfing his full-time career was the culmination of a terrific few seasons.

The 20-year-old represented the England men’s team this year and in August won the individual prize at the Home Internationals.

Turner said: “I was thinking about turning pro all year and I was going to the European Tour School anyway so thought I might as well.

“Since I was about five I set my aims to be not just a tour pro, but also the best golfer in the world.

“It is a long road, but it’s been the goal all of my life.

“This is just the first step, but it’s nice that everything I have worked for when I was young has all come together.”

Turner added: “A lot of my mates turned pro last year and I’ve met a few guys on the Challenge Tour and they’ve talked me through the ins and outs - you need a little bit of help at the start.”