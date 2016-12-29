It’s a run in the Park for Steve

Skegness & District RC runner Steve Curtis scooped second place at the Olympic Park 10K event.

He came home in a time of 42 mins 31 secs, giving him a third consecutive personal best at this distance.

“I’m very proud of this run,” said Steve.

“To say I only started running a couple of years ago and couldn’t manage 5k - I am so happy to have come this far.”

Steve travelled to Londons Olympic Park with Robin Harrison, who had a fabulous run himself having shaken off a niggly injury to be back to running a 10k in under an hour.

Robin finished in 59 mins 18 secs.

Both runners are now looking forward to their next races in 2017 and are hoping the further training will see them better their times even further.

Robin and Steve regularly attend the club’s training nights in Spilsby (Tuesdays) and Skegness (Fridays).

Further details of how you can get involved and start to run can be found on the clubs website at www.sadrc.co.uk