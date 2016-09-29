Isaac’s county win

Hard work and lots of training paid off for Skegness swimmer Isaac Banham​ after he celebrated his county call-up with a victory.

His 2016 season times saw him selected to represent Lincolnshire at the 2016 Inter County Championships at Luton.

Isaac was part of a 32-member 13 and under squad.

Lincolnshire had to compete against seven other counties in the Eastern region and Isaac was part of the 10-year-old 4x50m freestyle relay team which finished first.

He was also part of the 10-year medley team which took third.

Lincolnshire finished fifth from the eight teams.