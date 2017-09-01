International support for table ace Darcie

Table tennis ace Darcie Proud has been accepted onto the 2017 Lincolnshire Elite Athlete Programme programme.

LEAP, an Active Lincolnshire project that’s sponsored by Firstaid4sport, provides bursaries to potential sporting talent in Lincolnshire.

The programme is now in its ninth year and in the past it has supported some famous names at the start of their careers.

These include Olympic hockey gold medallist Shona McCallin and motor racing driver Jack Harvey, who has just competed in the Indy 500.

This year the programme is supporting 18 athletes, 15 at county level and three who have made it to international standard, including Skegness teenager Darcie.

The county standard athletes all receive £250 and international athletes receive £750 in funding.

The athletes can use the funding to support any element of their training or for competitions they enter.

For a full list of successful athletes visit: activelincolnshire.com/sport/lincolnshire-elite-athlete-programme.

To get in touch about the Supporters’ Club, please contact Active Lincolnshire via email at

communications@activelincolnshire.com or call 01522 730 325.