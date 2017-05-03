International campaign is off to a flyer in Zelhem

Trials rider Emma Bristow got her international campaign off to a flyer with victory in round one of the FIM-Europe (European) Championship.

The Alford rider Emma travelled to Zelhem, in the Netherlands, for the championship opener and tackled a course of spectacular rocks and obstacles.

Riding full of confidence, Emma completed her first lap of 14 sections with just one single penalty point.

She went into lap two knowing she had a seven-point margin over her nearest rival.

Never one to relax, and always a perfectionist, Emma completed the second lap with an impressive zero points to finish the event with just one point and take the overall victory by 11 marks.

“I’m really pleased with my riding today,” she said.

“The sections were quite challenging in some parts so it was a good test for me.

“It’s always good to ride on the international stage, it’s great for continued motivation to ensure I’m on the top of my game and performing at my very best in competitions.

“I was happy with my mental focus today and it showed that my winter training has again paid off to keep me on the top step of the podium.”

Emma now has a busy week ahead.

She will be preparing her body and machine for the Scottish Six Days Trial (SSDT) in Fort William, Scotland.

“It’s one of my favourite events of the year and a real test of strength and consistency,” she added.

“My training leading up to the event this year has been very good and I have made a real effort to be prepared for the traditional type of sections that the SSDT is famous for.

“I will be riding under number 36 and I have trust in my 300 Sherco machine for a good week.”