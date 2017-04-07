In with the new for sailing club

Skegness Yacht Club have undergone a makeover.

On Saturday they officially opened their refurbished clubroom and unveiled their new name: Gibraltar Point Sailing Club.

Club president Michael Clark explained: “Skegness is not associated with sailing and, as we are located at Gibraltar Point, it seems fit to match our name with that location.”

The club offers slipway launching for dinghys and dayboats, with moorings available for larger yachts.

The new-look clubhouse comes complete with showers and catering facilities.

The club’s members are a good mix of ages and abilities.

Pictured, from left, celebrating the re-opening are John Baines (vice commadore), Robert Featherstone (rear commadore), Richard Jagger (secretary), Michael Clark (president) and Richard Kisby (commadore).