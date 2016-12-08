Hot shot Scott... Smith is latest darts team qualifier

The second Lowe versus Bristow qualifier dominated action in the Skegness William Hill Darts League this week.

A field of 34 were all vying for victory, which would guarantee a place in one of the teams led by Eric Bristow and John Lowe, which will take place in the new year.

But it was Scott Smith who ran out victorious.

Mark Forman met Mark Gray in the first round in a fantastic game, which Forman won with a 12-dart leg and a 151 finish.

Lee Woods took on Brad Martin and came away with a 2-0 win to cause a bit of an upset.

Woods then beat teammate Rick Seaman to move into the quarter-finals.

Smith, the runner-up in the last qualifer, got off to the perfect start by defeating Liam Simms 2-0.

He met teammate Chris Simpson in the next round and beat him 2-0 to book his place in the quarters.

Pete Evans moved effortlessly into the quarters without dropping a leg, his oppenent was to be the formidable Forman, a game which Forman won 2-0.

Ken Wilson booked his place in the quarters with victories over Paul Tuplin and George Millington, where he met Colin Lees, who had beaten David Tuplin and Darrell Webb.

In a close contest it was Wilson who proved too strong.

Kelvin O’Conell was making his debut, and what a debut it was.

Taking on Lee Woods in the quarter-finals he beat him 2-0 to set up a semi-final clash with the winner of Lee Yates and Scott Smith.

Smith narrowly got the win, so the semi line-up was Scott Smith versus Kelvin O’Connell and Mark Forman versus Ken Wilson.

Smith held his nerve to defeat O’Connell and make his second final, where he faced Forman.

In a classic of a final which swung one way then the other, the legs were locked at 1-1, and both players missed darts at the doubles in the decider.

However, Smith ran out a deserved 2-1 winner.

All other players scored points based on how far they progressed, meaning Pete Evans, Mark Forman, Lee Woods and Ken Wilson are in the best positions to book a place within the teams.

The next qualifier will be on December 23, at the Liberal Club.