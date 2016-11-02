Stock car racer Sam Lawie is celebrating a season to remember.

The 14-year-old has only been driving for three years - but recently secured the Golden Roof Championship at Skegness Stadium.

Driving his Nova in the Junior Rods section, Sam went into the final as the top points scorer after qualifying events throughout they year - claiming victory from pole position.

In a campaign to savour, Sam has also claimed the National Points, UK and British championship titles.

But does Sam (pictured), a Spilsby Academy pupil, need to think about investing in a trophy cabinet?

“Maybe, he said. “They’re all around the house at the minute.”