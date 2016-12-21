Honour for founders

Sunday evening was a very proud moment for husband and wife Andy and Helena Shelton from Skegness and District Running Club - as they were given the thumbs up by two international athletes.

As part of the BBC One Sports Personality of the Year celebrations, they were nominated by club members for the work they have done to develop the club and being instrumental in its development.

The club began its journey two years ago, and started off with just 11 members.

The club now boasts 184 members.

Skegness and District RC offers training sessions three times per week and caters for all abilities.

Prior to the live show, nominated volunteers were selected to be contacted by athletes as they arrived on the red carpet as part of the #BIGTHANKYOU appeal.

The husband and wife team (pictured) received a Skype video call at their home in Skegness from long distance runner and five times Olympian Jo Pavey.

Jo was joined by Radio 5 Live presenter Darren Campbell, who represented Great Britain and won gold at the 2002 European Championships.

Members from the club also were present to help celebrate this wonderful achievement.

Jo was very complimentary about the success of the club and how it had grown in such a short time, stating that volunteers at running clubs are crucial to the sport. Darren also recognised what Helena and Andy did by personally saying a big thank you.

Both Andy and Helena were overwhelmed not only to be nominated but to be selected by the BBC to be contacted.

Skegness and District RC offers training nights is Skegness, Spilsby and Boston.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk