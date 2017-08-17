High scores in the darts league

Have your say

There were some huge wins in the Skegness Darts League this week.

A battle in the lower half of the table saw Ex Service Spitfires and Railroad Cobras draw 5-5.

Spitfires’ Chris Butler hit 4x100, 101, 140 in his opening singles match against Ian Chamberlain, but still managed to lose it.

Rick Seaman (2x100, 104, 2x140) made amends for Spitfires by winning his game as the teams were locked at 2-2.

It was 3-3 after the doubles with just the last set of singles to play, Darrell Webb (3x100, 125, 140) and Andy Thompson (3x100, 125, 140) added to their 18-dart pairs leg to put the Cobra’s in control by winning their singles to lead 5-3, only to see Rick Seaman hit another 3x100, and Ray Whitton 2x100, 132 to win both their singles and force the draw.

Ian Chamberlain (5x100, 140, 180) was also on target for the Cobras.

Red Lion and Ex Service Sports also drew.

They were locked together at 3-3 going into the last set of singles where Gary Garton (5x100, 106, 121, 2x140 16 and 21 dart legs) edged the Sports in front to see David Middleton (4x100, 121, 135, 140) win his match to level at 4-4.

Red Lion’s Chris Simpson (3x100, 133, 135, 3x140 and a 19 darter) had a fantastic match against Mark Gray (7x100, 121, 2x140, 168 and an 18 darter), but Mark just got the win to put the Sports 5-4 up. Scott Smith (5x100, 2x140) was too strong for Graham Froud (3x100, 121) to force the draw.

Red Lion’s Anthony Hulley (4x100, 4x140) was the other high Scorer.

The in-House derby at the Liberal Club saw the Lads record an win 8-2 over Us.

The Ex Service Matadors beat Rise of ASMs 8-2.

Shaun Drury (4x100, 3x140 Martin Bell 4x100, 133, 4x140, 180) was in form for ASMs while Matadors had Charlie Kemp (6x100, 125, 137, 140, 180), Mark Thompson (3x100, 2x121, 125, 2x140), Sam Hewson (2x100, 111, 123, 140, 180) and Rob Hewson (5x100, 120, 121, 2x140, a 138 finish an 18 dart leg and 2x15 darters) replied well.

Seaview Raiders hosted Highwayman, with the away side recording a fantastic 10-0 win.

Lee Dore Snr (6x100, 125, 140, 177 and a 17 dart leg), Scott Sutton (5x100 125, 134, 135, 116 finish, 18 dart leg), Wayne Clarke (2x100, 2x125, 180) and Wayne Burles (100, 123, 140) threw well for the Highwaymean.

Raiders’ pick of the scores were Steve Gillings (4x100, 121), Peter East (100, 125, 2x140) and Kieran Steven Emsen (3x100, 140 and a 16 dart leg).

Ex Service 501s recorded a 10-0 win over the luckless WMC Amigos, despite Spencer Davis’ best efforts (100, 2x121, 125, and a fantastic 135 finish on the bull).

501s’ Christopher Royal (5x100, 121, 140), Pete Evans (2x100, 140), Gordon Smith (4x100, 140, 107 finish) and Chris Fletcher (6x100, 120, 121, and a 17 dart leg) were all on target.

The lastest Pro-Am qualifier will be held at the Ex Service on Friday, as a best of three competition.

Entry is £2 and registration is at 8pm.

On Saturday darts pro Jamie Caven will be on a pub tour, starting at 1pm at the Seaview Pub and moving to the Highwayman Inn for 5pm, including a buffet and disco.

Tickets cost £4 and include a game of darts and transportation between venues.

On Sunday, Caven will do two exhibitions in Chapel St Leonards, 1pm-4pm at the Smugglers Inn and 5pm-8pm at the Grange Hotel.

Both these events are free entry.