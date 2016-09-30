Hicky set for Netherlands race round

Superbike racer Peter Hickman will travel to Assen in the Netherlands for the penultimate round of the 2016 British Superbike championship for JG Speedfit Kawasaki this weekend.

After his two strong results at Donington Park last time out, Hicky is leading the challenge for the Riders Cup and will be chasing two top results at the Cathedral of Speed to maintain his lead in the run up to the final round at Brands Hatch in October.

Both of his JG Speedfit Kawasaki teammates made it through to the end of season Showdown and stand a chance of taking the championship, with Hickman - from Willoughby - missing out on the Showdown by a few points at Oulton Park.

He is now setting his sights on completing his first season with the team by finishing in seventh place overall when he would be rewarded with the Riders Cup.

The weekend begins with two free practice sessions on Friday at 10.15 am and 3.10pm, followed by a third on Saturday at 10am.

The three stage qualifying laps take place at 2.20pm and the results of that set the grid for the start of the first race on Sunday

There is a short warm up on Sunday morning at 9.15am which gives teams the chance to check all is ok with both bike and rider ahead of race one.

This is due on track at 12.15pm.

The second 18-lap race is scheduled for 4.30pm.