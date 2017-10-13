Hicky’s final countdown

It’s the final countdown this weekend, and Willoughby racer Peter Hickman heads to Brands Hatch with an outside chance of claiming the MCE British Superbike trophy.

Hicky is currently fifth on 549 points, but there are three races and 75 points up for grabs in the final rounds held at the Kent circuit.

And Hickman will be seeking as many of those as possible in a bid to lift the trophy.

Although unlikely, it is still possible for him to do this as he is 63 points behind Leon Haslam - who holds the series lead - and he could easily finish his best-ever season in the championship in the top three.

Things didn’t go as well as he had hoped at Assen in the last round, with the weather playing a big part in proceedings.

Hickman, who rides the Smiths Racing BMW, ended the weekend with a sixth and seventh place at the Cathedral of Speed.

On his last visit to Brands Hatch earlier in the year Hickman set the pace in both races and was very close to finishing on the podium.

He completed both races in fourth place and will be determined to better that in the season finale.

The timetable is: Friday - free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.15pm; Saturday - free practice three 9.35am, qualifying 12.15pm, race one 4pm (20 laps); Sunday - warm-up 10.15am, race two 12.45pm (20 laps), race three 4pm (20 laps).