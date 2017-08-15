Hicky rules Ulster GP

Peter Hickman recorded four wins and a second place at the Ulster GP.

The Willoughby rider followed on from his British Superbikes victory at Thruxton by claiming pole position on the Smiths Racing BMW and Trooper Triumph for all of his the high-profile international road racing meeting.

Not satisfied with all that he walked away with the Man of the Meeting award.

Hickman said: “A massive thanks to the team as everything’s been spot on throughout.

“I’m obviously over the moon with a hat-trick of wins in what were extremely tough, close races and that’s always the case at the Ulster GP.

“To win a race here, you know you’ll have to fight all the way to the end and getting a break is near impossible.”

The Dundrod 150 Superbike race on Thursday saw him take a lights to flag victory, also becoming the fastest road racer in the world when he set a new outright lap record at 134.210mph.

Next up was the Ulster GP event on Saturday, where Hicky was out in the six-lap Superstock race.

He was quick to get away and he and Dean Harrison soon began to make the break.

Hickman pulled clear from Harrison and brought the Smiths Racing BMW home for his second win of the weekend.

It was the first of two Supersport races next.

Bruce Anstey was quicker out the blocks but Hicky, on the Smith’s Racing Iron Maiden Trooper Beer Triumph, took the lead half way around the first lap and crossed the line to start lap two just 0.2s ahead of Anstey.

The pair pulled away from the pack and places were frequently exchanged until the final lap when Hicky took the lead at Deer’s Leap and held his line at Lindsay hairpin to cross the finish line a 10th of a second ahead.

The big race of the day was the Superbike race and Hicky got the hole shot from Conor Cummins, Bruce Anstey, Dean Harrison and Dan Kneen and the five riders quickly made the break.

First Cummins took the lead, then Anstey then Hicky which made for a close and exciting race. But in the end Anstey just staved off a last corner attack from Hickman to take the win by two 1oths of a second.

The second Supersport race was just as close as the first affair with Hickman taking the lead from Michael Dunlop and Anstey.

But the red flag brought the action to a halt and at the restart it was Dunlop who took the lead, but Hicky snatched it away mid lap and tried to make the break.

Although he led throughout the rest of the race he didn’t have it all his own way as he was chased all the way by Harrison, Anstey and Lee Johnston with just half a second separating the four riders.

But Hickman was not to be denied his win and held off the challenge to cross the finish line just 0.3s ahead of Anstey with Harrison following in third place.

But the final race of the day didn’t quite go to plan as although he got the hole shot and was building up a small lead the BMW engine let go and Hickman was forced to pull in.

It’s back to domestic duty this weekend with a round of the MCE British Superbike at his local track of Cadwell Park.

Timetable: Friday - free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.15pm; Saturday free practice three 10.05am, qualifying 4.02pm; Sunday warm-up 9.40am, race one over 18 laps 1.30pm, race two 4.30pm.