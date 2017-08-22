Hicky is King of Mountain

Man of the moment Peter Hickman rode to third and fourth-place finishes at Cadwell Park on Sunday.

Home comforts certainly suited the Willoughby rider on the Lincolnshire track where, throughout free practice and qualifying, he was always in the top three.

He began race one from a front row grid position in second place.

But he didn’t get the best of starts and found himself in fifth place on the first of 18 laps.

He was running well and looking comfortable, but then Shakey Byrne lost the front and nearly crashed and Hicky was forced to run over the grass to avoid a collision.

He dropped down the order to ninth and took a couple of laps to settle back into his rhythm before beginning his move forward.

He picked off the riders ahead one at a time and, after following his Smiths Racing teammate Lee Jackson for a number of laps, he finally got past him to close in on Jason O’Halloran. With three laps remaining he caught and passed O’Halloran but couldn’t make a pass on Byrne and crossed the finish line in fourth, just 0.2s away from a podium position.

But in his effort to catch the leaders, Hickman set the fourth fastest lap so was to start the second race from the head of the second row.

Hickman got a better start to the second affair and moved into fourth place, which he held until eventual race winner James Ellison passed him.

But he soon regained fourth place when Leon Haslam fell.

On lap 14 he was elevated to third place when Byrne pulled out with a bike problem and, although Hicky was very close, he couldn’t make a pass and had to be content to finish third behind Ellison and second-place Lee Jackson.

Hickman was delighted to find he had been awarded the Monster Energy King of the Mountain trophy which was presented to the rider with the best overall result from the two superbike races.

“This is absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“The Smiths BMW team has done a fantastic job on the bike and she has been running great all weekend.

“I am really happy with the King of the Mountain, it’s a nice little trophy.”

Hickman remains in third place in the overall standings on 193 points with just one round remaining before the start of the showdown.

But with three races at the next round at Silverstone on September 10 - and 75 points up for grabs - it is still not 100 per cent certain who will go through to the shootout.