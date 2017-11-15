Hicky eyes a Macau GP hat-trick

Peter Hickman will once again team up with eight-time winner Michael Rutter in Robin Croft’s SMT/ Bathams by MGM Macau for the 2017 Macau Grand Prix.

This year 2017 is the 51st year of the Macau GP and it was Willoughby rider Hickman who came out on top 12 months ago and, having also won in 2015, he’ll be looking to make it a hat-trick.

The 30-year old Lincolnshire rider has had a superb season, winning at the Ulster Grand Prix and picking up the Joey Dunlop Championship at the TT after five podiums.

He also took a career-best fourth overall in the British Superbike Championship with Smiths Racing, so he will go into Saturday’s event as the favourite.

Hickman will be riding his Smiths Racing British Superbike championship BMW but in SMT colours for the Macau GP.

Practice takes place on Thursday and Friday ahead of the 12-lap race, held at the weekend.