Hickman returns to defend title

Lincolnshire road racing ace Peter Hickman is to return to Asia in November to defend his Macau GP title.

The Willoughby rider convincingly won the high-profile annual event last year, and is set for a repeat performance this year.

He will join Michael Rutter and Stuart Easton in Robin Croft’s SMT BMW squad after his current team declined to contest the event.

Hickman will ride a BMW S1000RR for SMT on his return to the public road circuit in an attempt to retain his crown.

Hickman said: “I am really excited about it although it will be the first time I have jumped on a BMW since I won the race in Macau last year.

“It is quite a big change from riding a Kawasaki but it won’t take me long to refamiliarise myself with the BMW.

“I am really looking forward to it and I want to say a big thanks to Robin Croft and SMT and all the sponsors for putting it together.

“After my team told me they didn’t want to go to Macau I was a bit stuck so it is good that SMT have jumped in there and helped out.

“I can’t thank them enough for the chance to retain the crown.”

The Macau GP takes place on November 19, with practice and qualifying in the days before the race.