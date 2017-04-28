Hickman planning for Oulton success

Peter Hickman will travel to Oulton Park in Cheshire for round three of the MCE British Superbike championship - where he will be looking to add to his points tally to maintain his fifth place in the rider standings.

The event is to take place over the May Day Bank Holiday of April 29-May 1.

The 30-year-old, fdrom Willoughby, scored well at Brands Hatch in the last round and, as Oulton Park is one of his more favoured circuits, he will be seeking two strong finishes on the Smiths Racing BMW.

This will be his final appearance prior to leaving for Northern Ireland, where he will once again be contesting the North West 200 races.

Hickman will be contesting the Superbike and Superstock races on the Smiths Racing BMW plus the Supersport on the Triumph for Smiths Racing, but in Iron Maiden colours.

He said: “I usually do well at Oulton. I finished on the podium last time I was there so it would be nice to do that again this time.

“I want to score well as I need to remain within the top six to be able to take part in the shoot out for the title at the end of the season.

“I finished seventh last year to win the riders cup but my aim is to be in the top six to challenge for the title this time.”

The provisional timetable for Oulton Park is: Saturday - free practice one 11.15am; free practice two 3.45pm; Sunday - free practice three - 12 noon; qualifying 4.02pm; Monday - warm-up 9.30am; race one 1.30pm; race two 4.30pm.