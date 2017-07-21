Hickman is primed for Brands Hatch

Peter Hickman will travel south to Brands Hatch for round six of the MCE British Superbike championship this weekend.

The Willoughby rider currently holds sixth place in the standings on 93 points.

During the three-week break from the championships, Hicky has been over to Germany to the BMW Motorrad event at Garmisch, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

But he now turns his attention to Brands Hatch, where he will contest the two races on Sunday on the Smiths Racing BMW, with the intention of retaining a place in the top six at the half way stage of the championship.

If he can maintain his position within the six he will go forward into the end-of-season showdown, where the top six riders go head to head for the championship title.

Hickman’s Brands timetable is: Friday - free practice 1 10.15am, free practice 2 3.15pm; Saturday - free practice 3 10.15am, qualifying 4.02pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.25am, race one (20 laps) 1.15pm, race two (20 laps) 4.15pm.