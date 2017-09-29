Hickman eyeing up Assen race success

Peter Hickman will travel over the North Sea to Holland for the penultimate round of the MCE British Superbike championship.

Assen’s Cathedral of Speed circuit will be the venue for the latest action on Sunday.

Currently lying in fifth place in the rider standings, Willoughby rider Hicky needs two top results from the weekend to move him up the order to challenge for the 2017 British Superbike title.

And although fifth sounds a way off first place, the points are very close and Hicky only trails leader Leon Haslam by 41 points.

With 50 points up for grabs at Assen, and a further 50 points on offer at Brands Hatch in the final round, the championship is far from over.

Any one of the six contenders is in with a chance of lifting the trophy.

The Assen circuit is one of the fastest on the calendar, and nobody can doubt Hickman’s speed as he is one of the fastest riders out there, being placed fourth in the 2017 Road Racing rankings.

With the Smiths Racing BMW under him, he will be seeking two strong results on Sunday, but of course the other five riders in the showdown will be out to take the win in each of the two races for themselves, so it will be a battle royal to the finish line each time.

The timetable is: Friday - free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.15pm; Saturday - free practice three 10am, qualifying 4.15pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.15am, race one 12.15pm, race two 4.30pm.