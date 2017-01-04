Happy New Year sees Coasters tackle 10k

On New Year’s Day seven members of the Skegness Coasters Running Club braved the inclement weather and took part in the annual Cleethorpes 10K, which is organised by Cleethorpes Athletics Club.

The fast, flat race was held around the streets of Cleethorpes and Humberston.

Each finisher received a great technical running top for their efforts.

Rebecca Sylvester commented: “The marshals were friendly and supportive despite them being out in the freezing weather”.

Times: Janet Harmston 52:33, Ben Peel 54:44, Julie Hawkesford 58:38, Carole Tumber 59:47 (PB), Elly Rutherford 1:10:50, Sally Higgins 1:15:00, Rebecca Sylvester 1:15:01 (PB).

At noon on the same day, Coaster Sue Smith ran the Tom Brennan Memorial 5K in Dublin, led by Liffey Valley Athletics Club.

The race takes place at Phoenix Park, which is famous for its wild deer and inhabitants.

Sue placed 230th out of 700 runners.

She stated “It was a beautiful and bright yet cold, Irish morning running through the pretty scenery.”

All finishers were given a commemorative technical running top to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the race.

Skegness Coasters’ next free, nine-week Couch to 5K course is starting in early February.

To register your interest and find out more information, visit to club’s Facebook group, which can be found at: www.facebook.com/groups/SkegnessRunningbeginners/

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities.

They meet every Tuesday at 18.30 at The Welcome Inn, Skegness.