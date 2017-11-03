Halloween half marathon test for SADRC

Skegness and District Running Club entered 16 club members into the Worksop Halloween Half Marathon.

Most of the event takes place in Clumber Park.

First home for the SADRC team was Ian Russell in a fast time of 1:36.22.

The second male club member home, taking the prize for first place in the 70+ vet category, was Colin Chambers in 1:44.42).

David Sydenham finished his first-ever race in 2:02.17 as the third male club member to finish the challenging course.

First home for the SADRC ladies was Helen Blair, who continues to make an impressive comeback, clocking 1:57.49.

Samantha Fox accompanied Jane Martin round her first half marathon.

Jane took on the Couch to 5k challenge six months ago and has now completed her first half marathon.

Sam and Jane finished in 2:04.35 and 2:06.35 respectively.

Also competing were Jayne Wallis (2:06.24), Natalie Mitchell (2:08.21), Charlotte Armsby (2:09.42), Sarah Smith (2:09.44), Georgina Bache (2:11.15), Shawn Thomas (2:12.55), Craig Tuplin (2:14.06), Julie Goodwin (2:19.01), Sally Cadle (2:19.25) and Sarah Thomas (2:25:59), who managed to run a personal best on this tough terrain.

Bob and Kerry Green ran the Fenland 10-mile race in Wisbech on Sunday.

Bob clocked 1:24 with Kerry coming in10 minutes behind in 1:34.

