Half marathon quest for Coasters runners

Four Skegness Coasters competed in the first-ever ABP Coastal Half Marathon this weekend.

Vicky Lewis and Peter Fulwood both made their debuts over this distance.

Jackie Rhodes and Michael Hawkesford in Louth. c-8LRWsWetYKZSImNqaR

The 13.1 mile race started right next to Cleethorpes Pier, followed the coast down towards Thorpe Park and out into the rural areas of Tetney before heading back northwards to the pier.

Each runner received a medal, a technical running T-shirt and a celebratory ice-cream.

“It was very challenging but I would definitely do it again,” said Vicky.

Times: Ben Peel 2:12.12, Peter Fulwood 2:13.12 PB, Carole Tumber 2:22.19, Vicky Lewis 2:54.23 PB.

Sunday also saw Coasters take part in the Louth Triathlon, organised by SBR events in conjunction with Louth Triathlon Club.

The event is the third and last triathlon in the local series which includes events at Skegness and Woodhall Spa.

The 400m swim, 13-mile bike ride and a 5k run started from the Meridian Leisure Centre.

The run and bike routes were undulating and took place around the roads of Louth.

Jackie Rhodes completed the race in 1 hr 45 mins 34 secs and Michael Hawkesford in 1 hr 49 mins 56 secs.

Andy Bailey ran the inaugural Asda Foundation Leicester 10K on the same day.

The event boasted a flat city centre course, 1,500 participants and a brilliant technical top and medal for all finishers.

Andy completed the race in 1 hr 15 mins and 20 secs.

The Coasters’ next free Couch 2 5K course - helping beginners take up running and complete a 5k distance - begins on Thursday, September 21.

For more information visit the club’s C25K Facebook group or email theskegnesscoasters@yahoo.com

The Coasters caters for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at 6.30pm at The Welcome Inn, Skegness.