Gruesome success

Two members of Skeg Tri club took advantage of a sunny October morning and, together, competed in the Gruesome Twosome run.

The runners have to complete the race in pairs and the course covers a distance of 13.2 miles over a variety of terrain from fields, tarmac roads and trails.

The course is undulating and it starts and finishes in the village of Swallow in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

For Skeg Tri members Lee St Quinton and Ashley Epton, it was their first time running this event together.

With challenging terrain and endless hills, this event is not for the faint hearted.

The pair finished in 1 hr 53 mins.

They placed in 58th position out of 223.