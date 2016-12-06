Grammar scoring skills too powerful

Skegness Netball League

Skegness Grammar 35

Chisams 8

Skegness Grammar took an early lead in the first quarter through some accurate shooting, but rivals Chisams fought their way back and started to fight back.

However, the Grammar School led 16-2 at half time.

The third quarter saw Chisams start to intercept passes, but Skegness Grammar kept their cool and continued to dominate their shooting opportunities.

The final quarter saw both teams continue to fight for every ball and, even though the scoreline was dominated by Skegness Grammar, Chisams continued to play a good game.