Good Sports claim a whitewash success

Week two of the Skegness Darts League’s Summer League saw some impressive performances and some big wins.

Ex Service Sports whitewashed the WMC Amigos 10-0 with some heavy scoring from Mark Gray (4x100, 140, 180 and a 21-dart doubles leg with Graham Fround), Graham Froud (19-dart leg), Brad Martin (2x100, 125, 128, 137, 2x140 and a 19-darter) and Gary Garton (3x100, 110, 120, 140 and a 2x20 dart legs).

Spencer Davis was the Amigos’ highest scorer (100, 125, 135, 140).

Liberal Lads kept up their impressive start to the season with a 9-1 thumping of Seaview Raiders.

Highwayman took on Ex Service 501s and were 3-1 up after the singles thanks to Scott Sutton (6x100, 140), Dave Brewin (100, 121, 3x140) and Lee Dore Snr (6x100, 2x125, 139, 2x140 177 and a fantastic 17-dart leg).

They then won both the pairs to lead 5-1.

Although the 501s rallied in the final set of singles it was to be another 6-4 win to Highwayman.

The 501s had Christopher Royal (4x100, 4x140 and an 18-darter), Chris Fletcher (3x100 101, 121) and Pete Evans (4x100, 125, 135, 140 and a 17-dart leg) shining.

Liberal Us went down 6-4 against Railroad Cobras.

Cobras had Ian Chamberlain (8x100, 139 2x140 and 18-dart leg) and Andy Thompson (3x100, 125) throwing well while Liberal had Stewart Giles (3x100, 2x121) and Tim Clark (2x100, 121, 140) in form.

A very high-scoring game at the Ex Service saw the Matadors beat the Ex Service Spitfires 9-1, winning 12 of the legs in 21 darts or less.

For the Matadors, Mark Thompson (3x100, 2x120, 121, 135 140 and two cracking finishes of 96 and 133), Rob Hewson (3x100, 135, 3x140 and a 141 finish), Sam Hewson (2x100, 121, 135, 139, 3x140, 180) and Charlie Kemp (7x100, 115, 119, 121, 135) impressed.

Spitfires were no slouches either in the scoring department, Ray Whitton (3x100, 140), Chris Butler (2x100, 101, 121), Rick Seaman (3x100, 104, 140) and captain Jamie Cooper (3x100, 121, 138, 140) all impressed.

A close game at Red Lion saw them share the singles with Rise of ASMs, before both teams won a doubles each.

The final set of singles saw Chris Simpson (4x100, 119, 2x135, 2x140) and Scott Smith (5x100, 125, 140, 125, 180 and an 18-darter) put the Red Lion 5-3 up before Anthony Hulley (3x100, 140) won the third to secure a victory for the Lion.

Martin Bell (5x100, 3x140, 180) won the last singles for the ASM’s to make the result 6-4.

Dave Middleton (4x100, 140) was also on target for Red Lion while ASMs had Lee Yates (6x100, 2x125), Shaun Drury (6x100, 123, 140) and David Tuplin (100, 121, 2x125, 137, 140) throw well.

On Saturday the Money Matches will return to the Highwayman, with 10 local characters all playing in a best-of-nine match for £60.

This weekend’s line-up will be: Chris Fletcher v Jamie Cooper, Wayne Clarke v Lee Yates, Chris Simpson v Scott Smith, Wayne Burles v Spencer Davis, Christopher Royal v Sam Hewson.

The action begins at 8pm.