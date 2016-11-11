Golden wonder for judoka of Steele

Ethan Steele, a member of Skegness and Seathorne Judo Clubs, recently competed in two major competitions - returning with gold and silver medals.

The first was the Bushido Za-Zen Junior Nationals, held at High Wycombe Judo Centre.

There Ethan won all of his contests, all by ippon, to take the gold medal.

The second competition was the Southend International Open, with competitors from all over Europe taking part.

In his weight category, under 38kg, there was some strong competition, including the Welsh national champion, whom Ethan beat.

Ethan had a total of four fights, winning three all by ippon, only losing in the final to take the silver medal.

For information about either club, ring Mark Mason on 01754 899364 or Malcolm Sawyer on 01754 763977.

Alternatively, visit skegnessjudo.com.

The club welcomes members aged from five years upwards.