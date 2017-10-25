Golden performance from Judo Club quintet

Five members of the Skegness and Seathorne Judo Clubs travelled to High Wycombe Judo Centre for the recent Bushido Za-zen International Junior Judo championships.

Ethan Steele, Bradley Meese, Jake Meese, Nicole Meese and Grace Ramsden all took part in this prestigious competition, which attacted entrants from all over the country.

All five of the Skegness and Seathorne contigent performed well, with each member returning with a medal.

Ethan Steele, Bradley Meese and Nicole Meese were all undefeated on the day to win gold medals.

Jake Meese lost only one fight and picked up a silver medal, while Grace Ramsden took home a bronze medal in her first major competition.

For information about either Judo Club contact Mark Mason on 01754 899364 or Malcolm Sawyer on 01754 763977.

Alternatively visit the website at Skegnessjudo.com or the clubs’ Facebook page ‘Skegness and Seathorne Judo clubs’.

Both clubs welcome new members from the age of five upwards, both juniors and seniors.