Go West! Matt is first member home at the Lincoln 10k

Skegness and District Running Club were out in force at the weekend - with 30 members taking on challenges.

At the Lincoln 10k, Matt West was the first male club member home in 41.28.

Abigail Young was the first female member to finish in 43.15.

Personal bests were recorded by Helen Nelson (54.05) and Craig Tuplin (57.57), Barry and Janet Norton (1:05.19 and 1:07.08) and team debutant Zoe Burman (1:05.44).

Jason Stainton ran in his club vest for the first time at the Grantham Cup 10k trail race, held in the stunning grounds of Belton House, completing the hilly course in 42.50.

At the same event, members Sarah Sellars and Gary Beck-Sykes ran together, posting 1:07.27 and 1:08.28 respectively.

Alistair Frost raced for SADRC alongside his siblings in Cambourne, where he was pleased to clock a time of 45.21, whilst over in Bedfordshire Leanne Rickett took on the Oakley 20-miler, a tough two-laps of another hilly route.

Leanne was glad of the company of fellow club member Mark Sands.

The pair crossed the finish line together in 2:47.39, a final long distance test before London marathon in a few weeks time.

Sunday also saw six months of hard training pay off for Roberto Rocci, who completed his first-ever marathon.

Although things got tough at 21 miles, Roberto crossed the finish line.

He said: “ I was flying the first 11 miles.

“I knew I was too quick when at mile five the sub four-hour pacer overtook me.

“I kept running strong, but did get overtaken by a penguin, which didn’t help.”

Skegness and District hosted their sixth Couch 2 5k beginners’ course at Spilsby.

The 10-week programme came to an end a week early due to the progress that everyone had made.

Newcomers Dan Tunnard, Kate Howard, Stephanie Oscroft, Maxine Crowson, Carol Harrison, Eleanor Marsh, Joanne Lawley and Millie Dennis completed a 5k run which was followed by a presentation of certificates.

And each of them have decided to join the club to run regularly, while organiser Helena Shelton has been awarded a bursary from England Athletics to become a coach in running fitness.