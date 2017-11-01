Get ready for the beach bash

Skegness will once again host the AMCA’s motocross beach race this weekend.

The eighth consecutive hosting of the event promises more entertaining race action, writes Mike Wood.

As always, the event is totally free for spectators, providing plenty of thrills up close.

The event has gone from strength to strength over the past eight years and now attracts riders from far and wide as its reputation for being one of the toughest beach races in the UK has proven a strong draw.

More than 300 riders are expected to compete, ready to tackle the purpose-built course, consisting of massive jumps, bomb holes, whoops, sweeping corners, fast straights and passing under Skegness pier.

The action begins on Saturday at 10.30am with a clubman solo race of 90 minutes’ duration, followed by a two-hour combined quads and sidecars battle.

On Sunday the three-hour solo race, with more than 200 riders expected to do battle in the sand to chase down the £1,000 winner’s cheque, will begin at 11.30am.

Frenchman Miko Potisek won the inaugural event, with Nathan Parker, Dan Thornhill, James Hutchinson and three-time winner Nathan Watson also having their names added to the list.

The event is organised by the Amateur Motor Cycle Association, in conjunction with Magna Vitae Trust, East Lindsey District Council and the East Lindsey Event Safety Advisory Group.

The 2017 Sponsors list includes East Lindsey District Council and Magna Vitae Trust, SECWHA, Skegness Chamber of Commerce, Skegness Partnership, Datatag, Dunlop, Integro Motorsport, Cheryl’s Pier Kiosk and Redeleven creative.