Generous Coasters hand over £2,000

Members of Skegness Coasters Running Club met up with staff and members of charity Alive and Kicking to hand over a cheque for £2,000.

The money was generously donated by the Skegness 10K Committee, from funds raised from the annual Skegness Coasters 10K in November.

On Sunday Coaster Sue Smith participated in the Folksworth 15 – a 15 mile race run by Yaxley Runners and Joggers club.

The undulating two-lap route takes in some great scenery and, according to Sue, has ‘six lovely hills’.

Sue completed the race in an impressive 2 hrs 15 mins 37 secs, more than 19 minutes quicker than last year’s finish time for a course PB.

Skegness Coasters’ next free, nine-week Couch 2 5K course starts on Thursday, February 2.

To register your interest and find out more information, visit their Facebook group at

https://www.facebook.com/groups/SkegnessRunningbeginners/

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at The Welcome Inn at 6.30pm.

Visit www.skegnesscoasters.org.uk for more information.

Pictured are members of the Skegness Coasters presenting a £2,000 cheque to Alive and Kicking.