Generation game for SADRC club members

Eight Skegness and District Running Club members, including three generations from one family, headed to Norfolk for the Run for All - Gear 10k event on Sunday.

This is a fast, flat course in King’s Lynn.

First to cross the line for the club was the youngest club member, 15-year-old Matthew Eggleton, who finished in an excellent time of 57.37 with mum Sarah-Jane Eggleton (58.50), auntie and uncle Emmajean (58.56) and Jimmy Hearn (58.55) and fellow club member Craig Tuplin f(58:25) all close behind.

Grandparents Janet and Barry Norton completed the 10k in times of 1:08.07 and 1:04.25.

Also in King’s Lynn was Sanjiv Jain, crossing the line in 1:17.51.

In Milton Keynes, Ian Russell and Helen Blair made a weekend of it by completing the Rocket 5k on Sunday in quick times of 21.58 and 23.29 before they took on the half marathon distance at the same event the following day.

Ian clocked 1:44.42 and Helen 1:52.30.

Also in action for the club, Chris Halligan marked his return to running following a series of operations.

He took on the Langtoft 10k and finished in a pleasing time of 39.38.

Skegness and District Running Club hold training evenings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm from the New Life Centre, Church Street, Spilsby, Thursdays at 7pm from Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston, and Fridays at 6.30pm from The Crown Hotel, Drummond Road, Skegness. For details visit www.sadrc.co.uk