GAF’s power Surge

Surge Johal has returned to The GAF Gym a national champion.

The three-time kickboxing champ brought his new WOBC British Superheavyweight Veteran belt to the Roman Bank fitness centre on Saturday, to show it off to the coach who helped hone his skills.

The 49-year-old has enjoyed a successful career in the ring, having trained in kickboxing, karate and Brazilian ju jitsu.

But his dominance in the super heavyweight division has seen him struggle to find regular opponents.

With this in mind he decided to turn his hands to boxing, and was put in contact with GAF boss Andrew Luke, who helped him claim his latest belt.

“We’ve got a champion at the gym now, that’s great news,” he said.

“Surge wanted to fight more regularly so he was put in contact with me to work with him, because the stance and way you fight in boxing is completely different to K1.

“He drives down from Derby every Saturday to train with us, and we’ve helped turn him into a British champion in just three months, which is incredible.”

Johal, who is now looking forward to a European title bout in October, added: “It’ a good feeling to win any title, I’m enjoying it.

“I was finding a lot of opponents were pulling out of fights against me, so I decided to try boxing to keep fighting.

“I used to box when I was younger and as a semi-pro I can fight every six weeks.

“My coach, Andy Hardy, put me in touch with Andy here, and it’s worked out well for me.”

