Four Coasters take on the Great Eastern Run

On Sunday the Skegness Coasters were represented at a number of different events.

The Perkins Great Eastern Run was attended by four Coasters.

The 13.1-mile race takes place at Peterborough each year.

The route, which takes in views around the city, starts and finishes at the Embankment, which runs alongside the River Nene.

Results: Martin Jessop 1:49:26, Amy St Quinton 2:21:21, Rachel Shinn 2:28:09, Anita Ullyatt 3:00:23.

Neil Stocks competed in the Royal Parks Half Marathon for the second year running.

The race, which takes in most of the capital’s iconic landmarks, involves 16,000 runners racing around four royal parks in London (Hyde Park, The Green Park, St. James’ Park and Kensington Gardens).

The event has raised £250 million for 500 UK charities over the last seven years.

Neil completed the run in a fantastic 1 hr, 53 mins 51 secs - a new course PB.

The Vitality Oxford Half Marathon also took place on Sunday.

Ben Peel (pictured) finished in 1 hr 59 mins 50 secs.

He said: “The Oxford Half Marathon was well organised and took runners through and around the beautiful university town.

“It’s one I would go back and do again.”

Julie Hawkesford participated in her second duathlon experience at the Skegness Go-Tri Duathlon on Sunday.

Although her finishing time was not confirmed at the time of going to press, she said: “The marshals were great and I had brilliant fun.”

Skegness Coasters are still looking for volunteers to help marshal at the Skegness Coasters 10K on Sunday, November 20.

For more information or to volunteer, visit www.skegness10k.com or email skegness10k@gmail.com

The Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at The Welcome Inn at 6.30pm.